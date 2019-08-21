Wednesday AM Local Alert Weather, 8-21-19

Good Wednesday Morning, Everyone...

The advance of a cold front from the Pacific will bring rain, heavy at times, to the coast, the Willamette Valley and the Cascade mountains. With its passage we will see the cloud cover thicken through the day which will bring a chance of rain through the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80's with gusty NW breezes at 5-10 mph. Look for partial clearing tonight with lows in the 40's and lighter breezes.

This system will pass quickly, but it will leave a few, thin clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80's. Plenty of sunshine will return for the next several days. We can expect to see daytime highs in the mid to upper 80's through the weekend and well into next week. Even though we are preparing for the "end of summer" and the beginning of the new school year, keep in mind that summer does not officially end until the Autumnal Equinox, Monday, September 23rd.

