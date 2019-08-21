Forecast

Wednesday AM Local Alert Weather, 8-21-19

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 04:30 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 04:30 AM PDT

Good Wednesday Morning, Everyone...

The advance of a cold front from the Pacific will bring rain, heavy at times, to the coast, the Willamette Valley and the Cascade mountains. With its passage we will see the cloud cover thicken through the day which will bring a chance of rain through the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80's with gusty NW breezes at 5-10 mph. Look for partial clearing tonight with lows in the 40's and lighter breezes.

This system will pass quickly, but it will leave a few, thin clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80's. Plenty of sunshine will return for the next several days. We can expect to see daytime highs in the mid to upper 80's through the weekend and well into next week. Even though we are preparing for the "end of summer" and the beginning of the new school year, keep in mind that summer does not officially end until the Autumnal Equinox, Monday, September 23rd.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert