We're getting warmer, but why? THU 11-7
Happy Thursday, Central Oregon.
Thursday through Sunday an upper ridge will be the dominant weather conditions.
Thursday night lows will range from the high 20s to low 30 which is above average for this time of year.
Friday highs will be into the mid- to upper 60s well above average do to the building up of a ridge of high pressure.
The ridge will flatten temporarily on Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are planned through the weekend.
High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
A ridge rebuilds along the coast Sunday night and shifts east inland on Monday with dry conditions.
On Tuesday, a weakening front will move through with limited moisture and a slight chance of rain for the mountains.
The ridge of high pressure returns for Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and seasonal temperatures