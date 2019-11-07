We're getting warmer, but why? THU 11-7

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon.

Thursday through Sunday an upper ridge will be the dominant weather conditions.​​​​​​

Thursday night lows will range from the high 20s to low 30 which is above average for this time of year.

Friday highs will be into the mid- to upper 60s well above average do to the building up of a ridge of high pressure.

The ridge will flatten temporarily on Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are planned through the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A ridge rebuilds along the coast Sunday night and shifts east inland on Monday with dry conditions.

On Tuesday, a weakening front will move through with limited moisture and a slight chance of rain for the mountains.

The ridge of high pressure returns for Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and seasonal temperatures