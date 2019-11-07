Forecast

We're getting warmer, but why? THU 11-7

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2019 03:36 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 03:36 PM PST

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon.

Thursday through Sunday an upper ridge will be the dominant weather conditions.​​​​​​

Thursday night lows will range from the high 20s to low 30 which is above average for this time of year.

Friday highs will be into the mid- to upper 60s well above average do to the building up of a ridge of high pressure.

The ridge will flatten temporarily on Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are planned through the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A ridge rebuilds along the coast Sunday night and shifts east inland on Monday with dry conditions. 

On Tuesday, a weakening front will move through with limited moisture and a slight chance of rain for the mountains.

The ridge of high pressure returns for Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions and seasonal temperatures

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving