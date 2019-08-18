Forecast

Warming trend on the way, SAT 8-17

By:

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 04:56 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:19 PM PDT

From Saturday through Tuesday, a weak disturbance will pass to our north, but some mid- and high-level clouds will drift across the two-state area this weekend.

Meanwhile, the region will remain dry into the beginning of next week due to a ridge of high pressure

Saturday overnight lows range from the high 30s to the low 50s.

A warming trend is expected, with afternoon temperatures Sunday expected to climb into the upper 80s and then warm to around 90 or above into the middle of the week.

Tuesday night through Saturday, a weak trough will cross the Pacific Northwest.

While the trough will be moving mainly west to northwest, dry conditions will continue.

Periods of breezy conditions will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening and again Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures 4-7 degrees above normal for midweek will gradually cool to near normal by Friday or Saturday.

