Forecast

Warm and dry through the weekend, FRI 8-23

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 02:59 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:00 PM PDT

Happy Friday, Central Oregon.

The forecast calls for the area to remain under a dry westerly flow of air through Saturday and then be succeeded by a cooler, but still dry, northwesterly flow Sunday and Monday.

A short westerly flow will bring increasing clouds overnight and breezy westerly winds to the forecast area Saturday.

Slightly cooler and lighter winds will prevail Sunday and Monday but we will experience some locally breezy conditions each afternoon along the eastern slopes of the Cascades.

Overnight Friday, we're looking at lows in the mid- to high 40s with daytime high Saturday in the mid- to high 80s.

On Tuesday, we'll have a dry northwesterly flow.

It will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

An upper trough will approach the West Coast on Wednesday and will entrain some tropical moisture.

With the flow becoming southwesterly, mid- and high-level clouds will be increasing, along with some instability, as highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

We will hold off on thunderstorms Wednesday, however, we may see a slight chance of late day storms in Central Oregon.

The trough will move across the region Thursday, with partly cloudy skies.

We will have a slight chance of thunderstorms over Central Oregon at that point.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13