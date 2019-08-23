Warm and dry through the weekend, FRI 8-23

Happy Friday, Central Oregon.

The forecast calls for the area to remain under a dry westerly flow of air through Saturday and then be succeeded by a cooler, but still dry, northwesterly flow Sunday and Monday.

A short westerly flow will bring increasing clouds overnight and breezy westerly winds to the forecast area Saturday.

Slightly cooler and lighter winds will prevail Sunday and Monday but we will experience some locally breezy conditions each afternoon along the eastern slopes of the Cascades.

Overnight Friday, we're looking at lows in the mid- to high 40s with daytime high Saturday in the mid- to high 80s.

On Tuesday, we'll have a dry northwesterly flow.

It will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

An upper trough will approach the West Coast on Wednesday and will entrain some tropical moisture.

With the flow becoming southwesterly, mid- and high-level clouds will be increasing, along with some instability, as highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

We will hold off on thunderstorms Wednesday, however, we may see a slight chance of late day storms in Central Oregon.

The trough will move across the region Thursday, with partly cloudy skies.

We will have a slight chance of thunderstorms over Central Oregon at that point.