Tuesday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

A very cold day across the High Desert on this Tuesday!

Temperatures just barely got over freezing today across the region.

And overnight tonight we are looking at very cold weather.

Lows will drop down into the single digits for many of us, with some overnight lows hovering in the low teens.

This evening there looks to be a bit of a breeze out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH before the winds die down overnight.

Then heading into tomorrow we are looking at another cold day, just not quite as cold as what we are looking at today.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

That is still well below average for this time of the year as temperatures should be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be the beginning to a warming trend because by Thursday highs will be close to average in the 50s.

From there we are looking at temperatures in the 60s by the weekend!

Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday Central Oregon!