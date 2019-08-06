Tuesday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Forecast

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 03:17 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:17 PM PDT

Good evening Central Oregon!

Another hot day for us with temperatures in the 80s to 90s once again.

This evening we are looking at relatively calm winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

We are also continuing to monitor the threat of thunderstorms this evening as well as much or the rest of the week.

Overnight tonight lows will be on the warm side again dropping down to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday a Fire Weather Watch is set to go into effect at noon.

We are looking at warm temperatures, the threat of thunderstorms and gusty winds heading into the afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday we are looking at winds out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH with gust up around 25 MPH.

That Fire Weather Watch is set to expire Thursday at 11 PM. 

Highs for Wednesday set to top out in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s.

Chances for Thunderstorms continue through the rest of the work week, but we will start to see a bit of a cool down with temperatures dipping into the 80s and even the low 70s by the weekend.

It looks like the cloudy skies should clear out by Sunday to make way for sunny skies, and we will start to warm back up again heading into the next work week.

Have a great evening Central Oregon!

