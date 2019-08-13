Tuesday AM Local Alert Weather, 8-13-19

Good Tuesday Morning, Everyone...

Despite a few thin clouds moving across the region today, we are expecting plenty of sunshine and nice warm temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 80's and breezes generally out of the NW, will be light and variable throughout the day. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's. Breezes will calm in the evening and stay calm through the night.

While we will see a few scattered clouds over the next days, sunshine will dominate the forecast. We will stay in the mid 80's today and tomorrow. Highs will back off to the upper 70's and low 80's by Friday and Saturday. A warming trend will have us back into the mid to upper 80's as we exit the weekend and start the new work week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!