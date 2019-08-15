Thursday Local Alert Weather Forecast

Forecast

Good morning Central Oregon and Happy Thursday!

Another sunny day is in store for us today!

It looks like things could be a bit windy throughout much of today.

We will begin the day with winds out of the south at 5-15 MPH, and we could see winds gust as high as 25 MPH.

Then we will see those winds shift in the afternoon hour out of the northwest at 15-20 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH.

Highs today are set to be a bit cooler than yesterday topping out in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Overnight temperatures will cool off nicely dipping down into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Heading into Friday we are looking at more clear sunny skies with highs low 80s for much of the region again.

Friday will likely bring gusty winds from time to time again gusting up around 25 MPH out of the west.

Right now its looking like we will see a nice weekend in store with highs in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine!

Have a great Thursday Central Oregon!

