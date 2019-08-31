The sun is here to stay for a while, SAT 8-31
Accompanied by mostly above-average daytime highs
Happy Labor Day weekend, Central Oregon.
Other than a few scattered clouds across the region, we'll see sunny skies.
Saturday will be the hottest day with highs in the high 80s, with slightly cooler temperatures Sunday, and near normal temperatures Monday.
A ridge of high pressure will be crossing the area Monday night and Tuesday.
Another short wave ridge of high pressure is expected to cross the area on Monday, reinforcing the dry conditions.
The forecast is mainly dry through Wednesday with some low probability of precipitation for Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will be about 5 to 8 degrees above normal with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s, with overnight lows ranging from the high-30s to the low-50s.
