Sunny weekend ahead for High Desert

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 03:36 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:46 PM PST

Happy Friday, Central Oregon! 

An upper level front has pushed east of the Cascades. 

Despite the lack of surface winds, the precipitation and upper level winds helped to break apart the clouds that have covered areas for a couple days.

Rainfall amounts have been less than 0.10 inch for most of the region.

The front has moved into Idaho, and scattered showers remain along the Cascades and the eastern mountains.

Showers will end overnight, with lows right at or just above average, in the mid-20s to low 30s. 

Snow levels will lower to around 5,000 feet by early Saturday morning, but there will be little to no accumulations for elevations between 5,000 to 7,000 feet. 

There will be some clearing tonight, there's a very slight chance for patchy fog for a brief period of time Saturday morning.

A warming trend is in store this weekend, and it will be mostly dry. 

Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s for most of the region, and highs on Sunday will reach the high 50s to mid-60s.

An upper low pressure system is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday night and across the area on Tuesday.  The system will bring a mix of rain and mountain snow. 

Snow levels start fairly high, generally above 6,000 to 7,000 feet Monday night, and then lower to 5,000-6,000 feet through the day on Tuesday. 

The colder air follows behind Wednesday night, but most of the moisture and energy is gone.

A ridge of high pressure returns to the region through the rest of the period with dry condition. 

