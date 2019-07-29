Sunny skies and average temperatures, MON 7-29-19

Forecast

Good morning, Central Oregon,

Monday through Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are expected again for a bulk of the region.

Daytime highs will remain around average in the mid- to upper 80s, low 90s in the Madras and Warm Springs area until next weekend, when we could see them get up
into the lower to mid-90s.

For the next couple of days, we should see winds out of the north to northwest 5 to 10 mph during the day.

They're expected to pick up in the evening to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, then they'll calm after midnight.

Overnight lows will be slightly above average for most of Central Oregon ranging from the low 40s in La Pine to the mid-50s.

Wednesday night through next Monday, a fairly quiet weather pattern will continue through the extended period.

Winds will be mostly light throughout this time, but it may become locally breezy in the afternoons and early evenings due to daytime heating and mixing.

