Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another nice day for us on the High Desert with sunshine and warm temperatures.

With that time change that we saw overnight we are looking at a much earlier sunset tonight at 4:52 p.m.

That means we will start to see things get cooler earlier this evening.

Overnight we are looking at lows once again dropping down into the 20s.

That means we are once again looking at a cool start to Monday, but things will once again warm up nicely with the sunshine overhead.

Highs are set to top out in the low to mid 60s.

That is well above average for this time of the year as normal is now 55 for our daytime highs at Roberts Field in Redmond.

That trend of sunny skies and mild temperatures will last through Tuesday then we will start to see some clouds roll in come Wednesday.

While we are still looking at temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s through out the week, will will see much cloudier skies overhead.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!