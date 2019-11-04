Forecast

Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Nov 03, 2019 04:57 PM PST

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:57 PM PST

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another nice day for us on the High Desert with sunshine and warm temperatures.

With that time change that we saw overnight we are looking at a much earlier sunset tonight at 4:52 p.m.

That means we will start to see things get cooler earlier this evening.

Overnight we are looking at lows once again dropping down into the 20s.

That means we are once again looking at a cool start to Monday, but things will once again warm up nicely with the sunshine overhead.

Highs are set to top out in the low to mid 60s.

That is well above average for this time of the year as normal is now 55 for our daytime highs at Roberts Field in Redmond.

That trend of sunny skies and mild temperatures will last through Tuesday then we will start to see some clouds roll in come Wednesday.

While we are still looking at temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s through out the week, will will see much cloudier skies overhead.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities