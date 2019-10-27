Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

A gorgeous sunny day for us to wrap up the weekend but temps are a bit on the chilly side.

It looks like things are set to get even colder as the week goes on.

This evening we are looking at breezy conditions from time to time with winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

Those winds should calm down through the overnight hours.

Lows will dip down into the teens and 20s across the High Desert so Monday morning will be off to a cold start.

Things will only cool down from there.

Tomorrow we are looking at highs in the low to mid 50s again, but lows overnight Monday into Tuesday are set to drop down into the teens and even single digits for parts of Central Oregon.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s and clear sunny skies.

We will start gradually warm up come Wednesday.

It looks like by next weekend we will be seeing sunny skies and temperatures back into the 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

