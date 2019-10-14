Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

We are looking at a very fall like day across the region.

We are looking at temperatures cooling off to around the freezing mark overnight with lows down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Then Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Then by Tuesday we will see temps start to warm up just a bit into the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will start to increase by the afternoon and through the evening hours.

Then we will see a chance for rain showers come Wednesday with a very good chance that those showers will continue overnight into Thursday.

Chances for showers will continue though the rest of the week and into the weekend, with highs topping out in the low to mid 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!