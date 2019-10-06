Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

A beautiful ending to this weekend as we saw clear sunny skies and warm temperatures for the region.

We have a pleasant evening in store for us and overnight skies will stay clear and lows will drop down into the 30s to 40s.

That is on the mild side for this year, as normal for this time of the year now is right around the freezing mark.

Clear skies will stay with us for the start of the work week with highs in the 70s for Monday.

Those daytime highs are right around average for this time of year, if not a bit above average, as we typically see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the warm weather while you can because things are set to quickly changing and cool down.

Overnight Monday we have a chance for some rain showers.

That chance of rain showers will hang on through Tuesday morning with temperatures significantly cooler dropping down into the 40s and 50s.

It looks like we could see a few more showers Tuesday night before things start to dry out, but we will continue with those cool temperatures through much of the week.

But by the weekend we are looking at sunny skies and temperatures back into the 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

