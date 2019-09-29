Sunday Pm Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Cool and cloudy for us today as we are still looking at the slight possibility for some rain and snow showers across the region.

This evening still we could see a few snow showers and a mix of rain and snow across the region as temperatures will start to drop.

We do have the winter weather advisory in place for the Cascades and through the Sisters area and through southern Deschutes County.

There is also a freeze warning in effect for parts of Central Oregon through the Bend, Redmond and Madras areas.

That means we are looking at temperatures down into the 20s and even the teens.

Make sure to bring in sensitive plants, and cover your outdoor plumbing with these cold temperatures overnight.

Heading into Monday we will start with cloudy skies but it looks like things will start to clear up just a bit by the afternoon.

With that being said, we are still looking at temperatures topping out in the 40s to 50s.

Then by Wednesday we will start to see things warm up into the 50s with sunny skies.

By Thursday, we should return to the 60s and that trend looks to continue through next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!