Forecast

Sunday Pm Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 04:46 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 04:46 PM PDT

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Cool and cloudy for us today as we are still looking at the slight possibility for some rain and snow showers across the region.

This evening still we could see a few snow showers and a mix of rain and snow across the region as temperatures will start to drop.

We do have the winter weather advisory in place for the Cascades and through the Sisters area and through southern Deschutes County.

There is also a freeze warning in effect for parts of Central Oregon through the Bend, Redmond and Madras areas.

That means we are looking at temperatures down into the 20s and even the teens.

Make sure to bring in sensitive plants, and cover your outdoor plumbing with these cold temperatures overnight.

Heading into Monday we will start with cloudy skies but it looks like things will start to clear up just a bit by the afternoon.

With that being said, we are still looking at temperatures topping out in the 40s to 50s.

Then by Wednesday we will start to see things warm up into the 50s with sunny skies.

By Thursday, we should return to the 60s and that trend looks to continue through next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19