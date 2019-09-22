Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Big changes in the weather for us across the region today with cloudy skies, rainy conditions and cool temperatures.

These conditions won't last long though.

Overnight things will cool off down into the 30s and some areas such as southern Deschutes County could see lows overnight below freezing.

We will see a clearing trend overnight as the clouds will break up which will lead to those cooler overnight lows, but sunny skies for your Monday!

Monday we will see things much warmer, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

That gets temperatures closer to average for this time of the year as we should see daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.

We will continue that gradual warm up through the first part of the work week with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Then by Thursday things will start to cool back down into the 60s, and by Friday we are looking at rain chances once again with highs down into the 50s.

Those cool temps and rain chances will linger through much of next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!