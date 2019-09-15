Forecast

Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 04:34 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:34 PM PDT

Good evening Central Oregon and happy Sunday!

We started today off with sunny skies but are now looking at clouds overhead, and we are going to start to see some rain showers push into the region.

It looks like we will start to see some rain move through the High Desert this evening and it will likely be with us through much of the overnight hours.

We are also looking at windy conditions with these rain showers with winds out of the west at 10-15 MPH gusting up around 25 MPH.

The winds should calm down around midnight.

Overnight we are looking at temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s.

Then heading into tomorrow it looks like we will see things start on a dry note, but we are still looking at chances for showers later on in the day.

It looks like Monday's rain showers will be a bit more isolated and hit-and-miss across Central Oregon.

Highs on Monday are expected to be cool again topping out in the upper 50s to 60s.

That trend of cool, cloudy and rainy weather will stick with us through Wednesday.

It looks like that things will start to dry out a bit by Thursday as things start to warm back up just a bit into the upper 60s.

By next weekend we are looking at sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5