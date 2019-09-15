Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon and happy Sunday!

We started today off with sunny skies but are now looking at clouds overhead, and we are going to start to see some rain showers push into the region.

It looks like we will start to see some rain move through the High Desert this evening and it will likely be with us through much of the overnight hours.

We are also looking at windy conditions with these rain showers with winds out of the west at 10-15 MPH gusting up around 25 MPH.

The winds should calm down around midnight.

Overnight we are looking at temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s.

Then heading into tomorrow it looks like we will see things start on a dry note, but we are still looking at chances for showers later on in the day.

It looks like Monday's rain showers will be a bit more isolated and hit-and-miss across Central Oregon.

Highs on Monday are expected to be cool again topping out in the upper 50s to 60s.

That trend of cool, cloudy and rainy weather will stick with us through Wednesday.

It looks like that things will start to dry out a bit by Thursday as things start to warm back up just a bit into the upper 60s.

By next weekend we are looking at sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!