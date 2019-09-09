Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

A cool cloudy and windy day across the High Desert and it looks like we will start to see some rain showers as we make our way through the rest of this Sunday.

This evening we are looking at breezy conditions from time to time out of the west at 10-15 MPH before things start to die down overnight.

We are also likely going to start to see some showers later on in the evening and the chance for rain will continue through the overnight hours.

Overnight lows will drop down below average to the 30s and 40s.

Then for Monday we are looking at more of the same with highs in the 60s and cloudy skies and chances for rain showers through the afternoon and evening.

Things are set to stay cloudy and cool through Tuesday as we continue to see the possibility for more rain.

Then by Wednesday we are looking at things starting to dry out, and we should see a slight warm up as well into the 70s.

By the end of the work week we are looking at sunny skies and temperatures bouncing back into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!