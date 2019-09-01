Forecast

Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 04:44 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:44 PM PDT

Good evening Central Oregon!

We saw yet another warm and sunny day for this Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

We did see some breezy conditions from time to time today. 

We will continue with those breezy conditions through the evening hours for many of us with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH and gusts up around 20 MPH.

The winds will die down though by midnight and stay calm overnight.

Tonight we are looking at low dipping down into the 40s and 50s once again so our lows will be a bit on the mild side.

Heading into Monday we are looking at very similar conditions to what we are looking at today with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s.

That will be the start of a gradual warm up for us as we are looking at temperatures in the upper 80s by Tuesday and into the 90s come Wednesday.

Wednesday into Thursday we are looking at chance for thunderstorms moving though the region as well as some showers.

Things will start to cool off heading into next weekend as we are looking at temperatures dipping down into the 70s by this time next week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers