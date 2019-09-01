Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

We saw yet another warm and sunny day for this Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

We did see some breezy conditions from time to time today.

We will continue with those breezy conditions through the evening hours for many of us with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH and gusts up around 20 MPH.

The winds will die down though by midnight and stay calm overnight.

Tonight we are looking at low dipping down into the 40s and 50s once again so our lows will be a bit on the mild side.

Heading into Monday we are looking at very similar conditions to what we are looking at today with lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s.

That will be the start of a gradual warm up for us as we are looking at temperatures in the upper 80s by Tuesday and into the 90s come Wednesday.

Wednesday into Thursday we are looking at chance for thunderstorms moving though the region as well as some showers.

Things will start to cool off heading into next weekend as we are looking at temperatures dipping down into the 70s by this time next week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!