Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

Another warm sunny day for us, and we are looking at things getting even hotter as we make our way through this upcoming week.

We are looking at another breezy evening in store for us with winds out of the north at 10-15 MPH and gusts up around 20 MPH.

The winds are set to die down through the overnight hours.

Overnight things are going to be a bit on the chilly side with lows dropping down into the 40s and even the 30s for some parts of Central Oregon in the higher elevations.

Monday though looks to warm up quickly as we will see highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s with the possibility for some 90s.

We are going to continue with that gradual warm up through the week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s by midweek.

We will also continue with breezy conditions at least to start the work week.

Wednesday evening into Thursday brings a slight chance for some thunderstorms to move through the region.

Then things are set to clear out by Friday and into the weekend we will be looking at temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!