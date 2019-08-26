Forecast

Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 05:01 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:01 PM PDT

Good evening Central Oregon!

Another warm sunny day for us, and we are looking at things getting even hotter as we make our way through this upcoming week.

We are looking at another breezy evening in store for us with winds out of the north at 10-15 MPH and gusts up around 20 MPH.

The winds are set to die down through the overnight hours.

Overnight things are going to be a bit on the chilly side with lows dropping down into the 40s and even the 30s for some parts of Central Oregon in the higher elevations.

Monday though looks to warm up quickly as we will see highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s with the possibility for some 90s.

We are going to continue with that gradual warm up through the week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s by midweek.

We will also continue with breezy conditions at least to start the work week.

Wednesday evening into Thursday brings a slight chance for some thunderstorms to move through the region.

Then things are set to clear out by Friday and into the weekend we will be looking at temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14