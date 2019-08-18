Forecast

Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 04:37 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 04:37 PM PDT

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

A hot sunny day for us across the region!

We saw temperatures top out today in the upper 80s to low 90s for many of us.

Average for this time of the year is right around 85, so we are looking at pretty normal temperatures for the middle of August.

We are looking at a warm evening as a result of those warm temperatures, and we will likely see breezy conditions this evening from time to time.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH, and we are looking at those winds gusting up around 20 MPH at times.

Overnight things will cool off down into the 40s and 50s.

Then tomorrow we are looking at more of the same to star the work week with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Highs are set to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s once again.

That trend of sunny skies and warm weather will last through this up coming week with highs in the 80s to 90s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

