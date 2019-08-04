Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another hot day, and we are looking at those clouds rolling in this afternoon and the possibility of some thunderstorms rolling through.

We are looking at a few thunderstorms throughout the Cascades and it looks like we could see some roll through the region this evening.

Those storms most likely will dissipate by 8 or 9 o'clock this evening.

We are also looking at breezy conditions from time to time once again with winds out of the north at 5-15 MPH and gusting up around 20 MPH.

Overnight it looks like that cloud coverage that we are seeing will hang around through much of the overnight hours.

That means we will see temperatures a bit on the warmer side for our overnight lows as those clouds will help hold some of that heat closer to the earths surface.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

It looks like we are going to wake up to clear skies for your Monday, and we are set to warm up.

Highs for Monday are going to be int eh mid to upper 90s with the possibility that some spots across the high desert will see triple digits.

We will see those warm temperatures linger into Tuesday before we start to see a bit of a cool down.

Daytime highs will be right around average Wednesday and Thursday topping out in the upper 80s to 90s before we see even cooler temps in the low 80s to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend Central Oregon!