Forecast

Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 04:52 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 04:52 PM PDT

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

A hot sunny day across the high desert with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We are looking at a warm evening ahead with winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH gusting up around 15 MPH for parts of the region.

It looks like we could also see some clouds roll in later this evening and stick with us through the overnight.

Lows will drop down into the upper 40s to low to mid 50s.

Then heading into Monday we are looking at partly cloudy skies from time to time with highs once again in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday looks to bring warm temperatures in the 90s once again, but it looks like the winds will pick up in the afternoon as well.

There is also a slight chance that we could see some thunderstorms develop come Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will bring us sunny skies and a slight cool down into the low to mid 80s before temperatures bounce back into the upper 80s and low 80s heading into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate