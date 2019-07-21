Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

A hot sunny day across the high desert with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We are looking at a warm evening ahead with winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH gusting up around 15 MPH for parts of the region.

It looks like we could also see some clouds roll in later this evening and stick with us through the overnight.

Lows will drop down into the upper 40s to low to mid 50s.

Then heading into Monday we are looking at partly cloudy skies from time to time with highs once again in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday looks to bring warm temperatures in the 90s once again, but it looks like the winds will pick up in the afternoon as well.

There is also a slight chance that we could see some thunderstorms develop come Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will bring us sunny skies and a slight cool down into the low to mid 80s before temperatures bounce back into the upper 80s and low 80s heading into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!