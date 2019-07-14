Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

Sunny and warm for us again, and we also are seeing those breezy conditions this evening.

Winds will once again be out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH gusting up around 20 MPH.

Those winds should die down as we make our way toward midnight, and lows will drop down into the 40s and low 50s.

Heading into Monday we are looking to start the day with partly cloudy skies.

Then heading into the afternoon we are looking at a slight chance that we could see some rain showers move through the High Desert, and there is also a slight chance we could see some thunderstorms develop as well.

Winds will also be gusty at times up around 20 MPH for Monday evening.

Highs will be a bit cooler than what we have been seeing topping out in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

That is below average fore this time of year as we should see daytime highs around 86 degrees.

Monday looks to have the most potential for storms as the rest of the week at this time looks relatively calm.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine as clouds will make way for clearer skies by Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!