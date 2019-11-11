Forecast

Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 04:50 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 04:51 PM PST

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another day with partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures.

That trend is going to be with us through the start of the week ahead.

This evening we are looking at winds out of the northeast at 5-10 MPH.

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Heading into Monday we are looking at some clouds from time to time, but much clearer skies overhead.

Highs will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 50s.

That is closer to average for this time of the year with normal being 51 in Redmond.

Heading into Tuesday more partly cloudy skies, with highs in the 60s for many of us.

That trend of cloudy skies and above average temps will be with us through the work week.

By the weekend we are looking at clouds overhead but temperatures a bit cool down into the 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability