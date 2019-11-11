Sunday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Another day with partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures.

That trend is going to be with us through the start of the week ahead.

This evening we are looking at winds out of the northeast at 5-10 MPH.

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Heading into Monday we are looking at some clouds from time to time, but much clearer skies overhead.

Highs will be a bit cooler in the low to mid 50s.

That is closer to average for this time of the year with normal being 51 in Redmond.

Heading into Tuesday more partly cloudy skies, with highs in the 60s for many of us.

That trend of cloudy skies and above average temps will be with us through the work week.

By the weekend we are looking at clouds overhead but temperatures a bit cool down into the 50s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!