Sunday Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good morning Central Oregon!

Those clear sunny skies are here to stay at least for a couple of days before we start to see some changes.

Warmer temperatures are in store for this Sunday.

Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for daytime highs.

The average high for this time of year is 69 degrees at Roberts Field in Redmond so we are looking at normal daytime highs for this time of the year.

That warming trend will hang on though Monday with highs in the 70s.

Then we will start to see some changes.

Highs will be in the 50s by Tuesday with a slight chance of showers Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies for the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s to 60s.

Enjoy your weekend Central Oregon!