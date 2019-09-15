Sunday Local Alert Weather Forecast

Forecast

Good morning Central Oregon and happy Sunday!

It looks like we will start the day with sunny and hazy skies die to that prescribed burn in the region.

Those hazy skies are coming from a prescribed burn just outside of Chemult, and its likely we will those hazy skies linger for the next few days.

Today we will start things off with sunny skies and temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Then by the afternoon we are looking at clouds starting to build in and by the evening hours were are looking at pretty widespread rain showers.

That chance for rain will continue through the overnight hours into Monday, and we will see showers off and on throughout the day on Monday.

Monday will bring cooler temperatures as well dropping down into the 60s.

Rain shower chances continue through Tuesday before things will start to dry out by the middle of the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

