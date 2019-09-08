Forecast

Sunday Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2019 11:29 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:29 PM PDT

Good morning Central Oregon!

We are looking at much cooler temperatures for us today and it is likely we will see some showers and even some thunderstorms from time to time.

This evening we are looking at chances for thunderstorms for us in Central Oregon.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

That is well below average for this time of the year as temperatures should be topping out in the upper 70s.

Overnight Sunday we are looking at chances for more widespread rain showers and that chance will carry with us through Monday morning. 

Monday afternoon brings more chances for Thunderstorms and cooler temperatures hang around.

Tuesday will also bring chances for thunderstorms and temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Then by Wednesday things look to clear up, and we will start to warm up just a bit by the end of the work week.

Enjoy your weekend Central Oregon!

