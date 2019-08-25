Sunday Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good morning Central Oregon!

We are looking at yet another warm and sunny day across the region.

We will likely once again see those winds pick up out of the southwest through much of the day at 5-15 MPH.

We will likely see those winds shift in the afternoon out of the north at 5-10 MPH before they die down through the overnight.

Today highs will top out in the low to mid 80s across the High Desert.

Overnight tonight things are going to cool off into the 40s.

Those sunny skies are going to stick with us through the upcoming work week.

We will continue to see a gradual warm up through the week ahead.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday and things look to stay in the 90s to end the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!