Sunday Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good morning Central Oregon!

We are looking at sunny skies through much of the day today although things will be on the cool side.

We are looking at highs in the low to mid 70s for daytime highs, with a few clouds from time to time.

That is well below average for this time of the year as highs should be around the mid to upper 80s.

We are likely going to see the winds pick up heading into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 MPH.

Overnight we are looking at things cooling off nicely once again with lows dropping down into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday we will continue to see sunny skies overhead, and we will start to see a bit of a warm up as we should see daytime highs in the upper 70s to 80s.

That trend will continue throughout much of the week with sunny skies.

Things will cool off as temps will dip back down into the 70s for Thursday and Friday before things warm back up heading into the weekend.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend Central Oregon!