Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We started the day with relatively clear skies and now we are looking at some clouds rolling into the region.

Those cloudy skies will be with us for much of the rest of the weekend.

This evening temperatures will be on the mild side with calm winds out of the northwest at 5 MPH.

Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 20s to 30s.

Then tomorrow we are looking at partly cloudy skies overhead with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

That is well above average for this time of the year which is 52 at Robert's Field in Redmond.

Monday will bring much of the same with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies for much of the week ahead with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!