Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Plenty of sunshine and relatively mild temperatures for us across the region today.

That trend will stick with us through the rest of the weekend.

This evening things will start too cool off with winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

Lows will dip down into the 20s for us overnight.

Tomorrow for your Sunday we are looking at conditions very similar to Saturday.

Highs will once again be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

That is a bit about average for this time of the year as highs typically are in the mid 50s now that we are in the month of November.

We are looking at clear skies to start your work week with highs in the upper 50s to 60s throughout the week.

It looks like by midweek we could start to see some cloudy skies.

Those clouds will likely stick with us into next weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!