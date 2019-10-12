Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

A nice fall weekend in store for us with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

We are looking at those partly cloudy skies hanging with us until at least Sunday afternoon, that when we will start to see some clearer skies overhead.

This evening looking pleasant with overnight lows on the mild side with that cloud coverage keeping things warmer.

Tonight lows set to drop down into the low to mid 30s.

Then tomorrow we will see a nice warm up with highs topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s, and plenty of sunshine.

That trend will continue through the start of the work week as well, before some clouds roll in on Tuesday.

Tuesday though looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday brings us our next best chance for rain before things clear up but cool down into the 40s by next weekend.

Enjoy your weekend Central Oregon!