Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Clear sunny skies and that trend is likely to continue through this weekend.

We are looking at a nice evening ahead before things really start to cool down overnight.

With those clear skies overhead, things will cool down into the 20s and 30s.

Lows overnight are right around average for this time of the year.

Then heading into Sunday that is when we will see things warm up.

Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for daytime highs.

The average high for this time of year is 69 degrees at Roberts Field in Redmond, so we are looking at normal daytime highs for this time of the year.

That warming trend will hang on though Monday with highs in the 70s.

Then we will start to see some changes.

Highs will be in the 50s by Tuesday with a slight chance of showers Tuesday morning.

Sunny skies for the rest of the week, with highs in the 50s to 60s.

Enjoy your weekend Central Oregon!