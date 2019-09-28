Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We may be only into the first week of fall, but we are looking at winter like conditions across the High Desert.

There is a winter weather advisory in place for parts of the High Desert including Sister, La Pine, and Sunriver.

This evening we are looking at chance for snow showers for parts of the tri-county region.

Snow levels have dropped down around 2500 to 3000 ft., which means there is a good chance we will see some on the High Desert.

We have already seen snow up in the Cascades, this morning, and we will likely continue to see chances for snow showers continue in the Cascades throughout the weekend.

Overnight we will see temperatures drop down into the 20s and 30s.

And it is likely that we could wake up to some snow on the ground tomorrow morning.

It is more likely that we will see the snow stick around in the higher elevations.

Chances for snow and rain showers will continue through Sunday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we will once again see lows in the 20s and 30s with a chance for snow shower.

Things will start to dry out though come Monday afternoon, and from there things will start to warm up a bit as by the end of the week we will see highs in the 60s.

Enjoy your weekend Central Oregon!