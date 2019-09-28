Forecast

Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 04:47 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:47 PM PDT

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We may be only into the first week of fall, but we are looking at winter like conditions across the High Desert.

There is a winter weather advisory in place for parts of the High Desert including Sister, La Pine, and Sunriver.

This evening we are looking at chance for snow showers for parts of the tri-county region.

Snow levels have dropped down around 2500 to 3000 ft., which means there is a good chance we will see some on the High Desert.

We have already seen snow up in the Cascades, this morning, and we will likely continue to see chances for snow showers continue in the Cascades throughout the weekend.

Overnight we will see temperatures drop down into the 20s and 30s.

And it is likely that we could wake up to some snow on the ground tomorrow morning.

It is more likely that we will see the snow stick around in the higher elevations.

Chances for snow and rain showers will continue through Sunday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we will once again see lows in the 20s and 30s with a chance for snow shower.

Things will start to dry out though come Monday afternoon, and from there things will start to warm up a bit as by the end of the week we will see highs in the 60s.

Enjoy your weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19