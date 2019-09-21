Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

A beautiful day today for us as we inch closer to the end of summer officially.

We will start to see some changes though come Sunday.

Overnight tonight things will coll off into the 40s across much of the region.

We will see increasing clouds through the early hours of Sunday morning.

Then heading into the afternoon and evening hours we will likely see showers move through the region.

Highs will top out in the 50s to 60s on Sunday so much cooler compared to Saturday.

Those showers should clear up through the evening hours and then the clouds will move out of the region come Monday.

Sunny skies are expected to start the work week on the first day off fall.

Those sunny skies will stick with us through the week and we will be back in the 70s through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then by next weekend we are looking at temperatures dropping back down into the 50s and chances for rain showers.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!