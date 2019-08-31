Forecast

Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 04:50 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 04:50 PM PDT

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Another beautiful sunny day with warm temperatures to kick off this holiday weekend.

We are looking at above average temperatures and sunny skies as we make our way through the rest of this weekend.

We will see winds this evening out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH before they die down overnight.

Overnight tonight we are looking at mild lows dropping down into the 40s and 50s which is a bit above average for this time of the year.

We are looking at another warm Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s which is above average for this time of the year.

Average at Roberts Field in Redmond is now 81 degrees.

That trend of warm weather and sunny skies is set to stick with us through Labor Day as well. 

Monday will bring highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We will continue to warm up form there with highs in the 90s for much of us heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy your holiday weekend Central Oregon!

