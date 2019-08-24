Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Another warm and sunny day for us on the High Desert.

We are looking at winds picking up this evening out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH and gusts up around 25 MPH.

We will likely see those gusty winds through the evening hours before they start to die down through the overnight hours.

Overnight tonight things are going to cool off into the 40s.

Heading into Sunday we are looking at clear skies overhead, and windy conditions from time to time.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.

Those sunny skies are going to stick with us through the upcoming work week.

We will continue to see a gradual warm up through the week ahead.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday and things look to stay in the 90s to end the week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!