Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Another day that starts off with sunny skies and ends with storms across the region.

We are looking at another round of thunderstorms rolling through this evening.

These storms will likely bring with them rain, and possibly hail once again as well as abundant lightning.

We do have a Red Flag Warning or Fire weather Warming in place due to these storms rolling though as well as the warm conditions.

That Fire Weather Warning will be in place until 11 PM tonight.

The storms should clear out of the region by the overnight hours, and we are looking at temperatures dropping down into the upper 40s to low 50s.

It looks like in the La Pine and Sunriver areas we could see temperatures drop down into the 30s overnight.

Sunday looks to bring sunny skies but those temperatures will still be on the cool side.

Highs on Sunday will top out in the low to mid 70s which is well below average for this time of the year.

Mid to upper 80s is average for daytime highs this time of the year.

Sunday evening it looks like we could see the winds pick up out of the northwest at 5-15 MPH.

Heading into Monday we will continue with Clear skies and see a bit of a warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunshine will continue through much of the work week ahead with highs in the 70s to 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend Central Oregon!

