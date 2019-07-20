Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

Good Evening Central Oregon!

Plenty of sunshine today on the High Desert, and we are going to continue with that trend of sunny skies for the weekend.

This evening we are looking at warm temps with winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

Those winds are set to die down after midnight.

Overnight we are looking at lows dropping into the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

Sunday though we will warm up quickly with clear skies and high topping out in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s.

That will likely put temperatures above average for tomorrow as normal for this time of year is 87.

It looks like we will see a few clouds rolling in during the evening hours on Sunday, and those cloudy skies look to stick around through the overnight hours.

But heading into Monday we will likely see most of the cloud coverage break up and we will see highs in the upper 80s to 90s once again.

The warm and sunny trend is here to stay for much of the work week, aside from a slight cool down into the lower 80s on Wednesday we are hovering right around the 90 degree mark for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the weekend Central Oregon!