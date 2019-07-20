Forecast

Saturday PM Local Alert Weather Forecast

By:

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 04:30 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 04:30 PM PDT

Good Evening Central Oregon!

Plenty of sunshine today on the High Desert, and we are going to continue with that trend of sunny skies for the weekend.

This evening we are looking at warm temps with winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH.

Those winds are set to die down after midnight.

Overnight we are looking at lows dropping into the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

Sunday though we will warm up quickly with clear skies and high topping out in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s.

That will likely put temperatures above average for tomorrow as normal for this time of year is 87.

It looks like we will see a few clouds rolling in during the evening hours on Sunday, and those cloudy skies look to stick around through the overnight hours.

But heading into Monday we will likely see most of the cloud coverage break up and we will see highs in the upper 80s to 90s once again.

The warm and sunny trend is here to stay for much of the work week, aside from a slight cool down into the lower 80s on Wednesday we are hovering right around the 90 degree mark for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the weekend Central Oregon!

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10