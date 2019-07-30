Forecast

Patchy smoke, sunny skies, average temps, TUES

With winds picking up in the afternoon

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 04:04 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:04 AM PDT

Good morning, Central Oregon,

On Tuesday through Thursday, the weather pattern will be fairly quiet.

Winds will be from the northwest which will keep warm and dry conditions over the forecast area today and Wednesday.

Temperatures today will be near normal in the mid to upper 80s, and then slightly above normal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Breezy conditions through the cascade. Winds will increasing mainly during the afternoons and evenings 

The winds will then diminish at night with overnight lows in the low 40s to low 50s.

Today`s winds will be the strongest, and then a little weaker on Wednesday.

Winds on Thursday will also be mostly light.

The winds will not be strong enough to cause any fire weather concerns when combined with relative humidity.

On Thursday, there will be a cold front/marine push into the Pacific NW which will cause an increase in instability and moisture ahead of the front.

There will be enough moisture and instability for afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday over Central Oregon.

The thunderstorms may cause a fire weather threat if there is abundant lightning to start new fires.

However, it is a bit too early to issue any watches for that far out into the future.

On Thursday, the cold front is not expected to cause strong winds, but there may be gusty winds with any thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will increase behind the front in the extended forecast period.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

News
7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

News
On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

News
On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23