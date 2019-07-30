Patchy smoke, sunny skies, average temps, TUES

Good morning, Central Oregon,

On Tuesday through Thursday, the weather pattern will be fairly quiet.

Winds will be from the northwest which will keep warm and dry conditions over the forecast area today and Wednesday.

Temperatures today will be near normal in the mid to upper 80s, and then slightly above normal on Wednesday and Thursday.

Breezy conditions through the cascade. Winds will increasing mainly during the afternoons and evenings

The winds will then diminish at night with overnight lows in the low 40s to low 50s.

Today`s winds will be the strongest, and then a little weaker on Wednesday.

Winds on Thursday will also be mostly light.

The winds will not be strong enough to cause any fire weather concerns when combined with relative humidity.

On Thursday, there will be a cold front/marine push into the Pacific NW which will cause an increase in instability and moisture ahead of the front.

There will be enough moisture and instability for afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday over Central Oregon.

The thunderstorms may cause a fire weather threat if there is abundant lightning to start new fires.

However, it is a bit too early to issue any watches for that far out into the future.

On Thursday, the cold front is not expected to cause strong winds, but there may be gusty winds with any thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Winds will increase behind the front in the extended forecast period.