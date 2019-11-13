Mostly clear skies Wednesday, but fog could be on the way. WED 11-13

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon.

There is a chance that fog will build along the east slopes of the Cascades Wednesday and Thursday, and eventually make its way into the lower Columbia Deschutes plateau.

If dense fog develops and is forecast to last through the night, a dense fog advisory may be needed.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the low - to mid-30s.

There will be broken clouds to overcast skies Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, still nearly 10 degrees above average.

The next front on Friday will be more organized with a better chance of rain and high elevation snow -- 7,000 feet during the day, then lowering to 5,000 feet Friday night.

High pressure will return on Saturday with highs again in the upper 50 to low 60s.

A plume of moisture in Washington state Saturday night will drop south into Oregon Sunday with a few showers for mainly the mountains.

A stronger and wetter system will be moving through the area Monday night and Tuesday with valley rain and mountain snow.

Models are still a little inconsistent with the timing and exact track of the low pressure trough as it moves through.

Snow levels on Tuesday will be at 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

Colder air will move south over the area behind this system Wednesday.