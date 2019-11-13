Forecast

Mostly clear skies Wednesday, but fog could be on the way. WED 11-13

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 03:45 PM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 03:45 PM PST

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon.

There is a chance that fog will build along the east slopes of the Cascades Wednesday and Thursday, and eventually make its way into the lower Columbia Deschutes plateau.

If dense fog develops and is forecast to last through the night, a dense fog advisory may be needed.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the low- to mid-30s.

There will be broken clouds to overcast skies Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, still nearly 10 degrees above average.

The next front on Friday will be more organized with a better chance of rain and high elevation snow -- 7,000 feet during the day, then lowering to 5,000 feet Friday night.

High pressure will return on Saturday with highs again in the upper 50 to low 60s.

A plume of moisture in Washington state Saturday night will drop south into Oregon Sunday with a few showers for mainly the mountains.

A stronger and wetter system will be moving through the area Monday night and Tuesday with valley rain and mountain snow.

Models are still a little inconsistent with the timing and exact track of the low pressure trough as it moves through.

Snow levels on Tuesday will be at 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

Colder air will move south over the area behind this system Wednesday.

Temperatures will be mild on Sunday in the low- to mid-60s, then cool a few degrees each day through the week.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 13
Rick Diamond-Getty Images

On this day: November 13

News
Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kelley Blue Book's 2019 Brand Image Awards

News
On this day: November 12
White House photo by Eric Draper

On this day: November 12

Health
Best foods to fight fall allergies
FreeImages.com/Sebastian Smit

Best foods to fight fall allergies

News
Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

Central Oregon Veterans Day 2019

News
On this day: November 10
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On this day: November 10

News
Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

Scenic Saturday sunrise on the High Desert

News
On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

News
On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

News
Most, least religious states

Most, least religious states

Politics
Feuds between politicians, musicians
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung

Feuds between politicians, musicians

News
Broadband and smartphones in 2019

Broadband and smartphones in 2019

News
On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1