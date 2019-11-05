Mild calm week ahead, with above average temps

Happy Monday, Central Oregon.

On Monday through Wednesday night, the overall weather pattern will remain fairly constant.

A broad upper ridge of high pressure over the area will generally mean a continuation of relatively mild daytime temperatures, light winds and dry weather.

In addition, the subsidence associated with such a pattern will continue to promote air stagnation, which could lead to worsening air quality as we move into the mid- to late week.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be quite mild by comparison to a week or so ago when record cold was felt.

Highs will generally range from the 40s and low 50s in the mountains to the mid-50s to mid-60s elsewhere.

A few spots may even reach near 70 degrees Monday afternoon and again Tuesday beneath the influence of the upper ridge.

A subtle shortwave will move through the upper level northwest flow Tuesday afternoon, allowing for a slight reinforcement of cooler air for Wednesday.

This will bring temperatures back to near-seasonal average, with highs in the low to mid-50s and lows in the 30s in most areas outside of the mountains.

On Thursday through Monday, models are in good agreement in continuing the upper-level ridge over the area through the period.

There are some discrepancies with how fast the ridge will rebound early next week.

The zonal flow should produce a slight chance of rain over west- to northwest-facing slopes, primarily the Cascades and the Blue Mountains.

Otherwise, the dry weather will continue.

Daytime highs should remain above normal.