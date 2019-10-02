Local Alert Weather, Wednesday AM, 10-2-19

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a frosty morning chilly air will linger over the region today, despite seeing plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's under mostly sunny skies. Breezes will be gentle and variable at 5-10 mph. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight and we will see a slight chance of showers tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's and breezes will be light out of the south.

Even though we may get a peek or two at the sun Thursday we will see a chance of scattered rain showers that will carry into Thursday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's and lows will drop to the low to mid 30's. We will see some partial clearing Friday, but temps will stay chilly; topping out in the mid to upper 50's and lows Friday night down to freezing and below. We will start to see some relief from these cold temperatures beginning Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the mid 60's. Sunday and Monday look for sunny to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low to mid 70's. A slight chance of showers will return Tuesday, but we will cling to highs around 70.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!