Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!



High pressure will build into the region over the coming days, which will give us clear skies and allow for a nice warm up through the end of the week. Overnight we'll see mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, so bundle up! Temperatures should be at 30 degrees for average lows. Winds will be blustery at times, but then turn calm.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Thursday, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will gust around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Enjoy all the sunshine we'll see overhead!

Friday will be our warmest day of the extended forecast. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. Winds will kick up the second half of the day and that brings colder air in for the weekend. Gusts will top around 25 miles per hour late in the day on Friday.

Lows into Saturday return to normal in the upper 20s & 30s. High temperatures will be noticeably colder in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll still see mostly sunny skies behind a passing cold front.

The next several mornings will see lows in the teens and lower 20s. High temperatures will hover in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are still expected for the remainder of the 7-day.

-- Emily