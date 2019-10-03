Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

A slight chance for showers is ahead tonight as clouds and moisture have rolled in from the west. Winds will be blustery, but not too breezy overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow morning will start with some clouds and few sun breaks. Temps will start cool. We'll be in the mid to upper 50s in the early afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezier for Thursday with gusts around 15 to 20 miles per hour. A chance for showers will be in the Cascades and Central Oregon tomorrow afternoon.

We'll see the chance for showers stick around overnight into Friday. Friday will see temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, which is below normal. Winds will be breezy at times on Friday as well. By the end of the evening Friday we'll see clouds begin to break up, which will set us up for a nice Saturday.

East of the Cascades we'll see mostly sunny skies for Saturday morning while the valley sees fog. Saturday looks to stay mostly sunny and temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be back to average with highs warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We'll see warmer overnight lows as well in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday begins the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s before another cool down.

-- Emily