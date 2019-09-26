Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

A calm night is ahead with calm winds, but we'll see increasing clouds. Temperatures will be mild for overnight lows in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Thursday sees some clouds in the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. We'll see another day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is about average. Get outside if you can Thursday because this weekend will not be as nice! Winds will be gusty at times topping 25 miles per hour bringing some changes for Friday.

Friday looks to see a cool down with low already starting around average in the mid 30s. Highs will fall below normal by around 10 degrees where we top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. SNOW levels will be around 5,500' Friday morning falling to 4,200' by the evening. Rain showers look to roll into Central Oregon overnight into Saturday, so many of us will wake up to wet -- if not slippery -- roads.

Saturday morning could see mixed showers in higher elevations while the mountains and passes look to see some snow. If you are heading over the passes know you will likely see slick roads with some snow showers over the course of the First weekend of Fall. Snow levels Saturday morning will be around 4,700' falling to 3,000' by the evening.

Rain showers are more likely on Saturday with some snow for areas like La Pine and Sunriver. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Our average daytime high at Roberts Field is 73 degrees. Overnight lows will be downright cold in the 20s across Central Oregon.

Sunday will be even colder with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow levels will be around 3,800' Sunday morning falling to 3,000' in the evening. Snow showers are likely Sunday with some accumulations for higher elevations. Showers look to taper off overnight into Monday.

-- Emily