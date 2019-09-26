Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 05:43 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:58 PM PDT

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

A calm night is ahead with calm winds, but we'll see increasing clouds. Temperatures will be mild for overnight lows in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Thursday sees some clouds in the morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. We'll see another day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is about average. Get outside if you can Thursday because this weekend will not be as nice! Winds will be gusty at times topping 25 miles per hour bringing some changes for Friday.

Friday looks to see a cool down with low already starting around average in the mid 30s. Highs will fall below normal by around 10 degrees where we top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. SNOW levels will be around 5,500' Friday morning falling to 4,200' by the evening. Rain showers look to roll into Central Oregon overnight into Saturday, so many of us will wake up to wet -- if not slippery -- roads.

Saturday morning could see mixed showers in higher elevations while the mountains and passes look to see some snow. If you are heading over the passes know you will likely see slick roads with some snow showers over the course of the First weekend of Fall. Snow levels Saturday morning will be around 4,700' falling to 3,000' by the evening.

Rain showers are more likely on Saturday with some snow for areas like La Pine and Sunriver. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Our average daytime high at Roberts Field is 73 degrees. Overnight lows will be downright cold in the 20s across Central Oregon.

Sunday will be even colder with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow levels will be around 3,800' Sunday morning falling to 3,000' in the evening. Snow showers are likely Sunday with some accumulations for higher elevations. Showers look to taper off overnight into Monday.

-- Emily

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15