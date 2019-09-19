Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 05:35 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 05:35 PM PDT

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will stick around tonight, but we'll see more rain across the High Desert than anything else. Winds won't be too breezy tonight. Clouds will be left over after the rain calms. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow looks to be a mixed bag of clouds and sun, but dry! IF we do see any rain showers they will be very light and likely not hit the ground. Temperatures will be slightly warmer due to some heating with a little sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Winds will be gusty, however, in the afternoon topping 25 miles per hour.

Friday will be nearly the same as Thursday, but with more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. Overall, we'll be dry, but can't rule out some sprinkles on the windshield. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy gusting 20 miles per hour.

Heading into the weekend we'll see fewer clouds giving us a nice Saturday. Highs will still be a few degrees shy of average -- we'll peak in the lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies are ahead.

Clouds will roll in overnight heading into Sunday. Sunday can expect rain showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be breezy again gusting 20 miles per hour. If you're looking for some outside time this weekend, then make it Saturday!

Fall begins at 12:50 a.m. Monday morning. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will see fewer clouds and warmer daytime highs. Temperatures will be back into the low to mid 70s.

-- Emily

