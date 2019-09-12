Forecast

Local Alert Weather - Wed. PM

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Happy Wednesday evening, everyone!

Temperatures were warmer for today, and we'll see a warmer overnight. Under mostly clear to clear skies by the morning we'll see lows bottom out in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Winds will be very light with a nearly Full Moon (9:33 pm. on September 13 -- Friday the 13th!) overhead.

Thursday looks to be our warmest day on the extended forecast with highs in the low to mid 80s. Our average daytime high at the Redmond airport is 78 degrees. We'll see sunny skies throughout the day with a few clouds towards the afternoon and evening. Winds will look to be relatively calm again, only gusting 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Friday will see increasing clouds and breezy winds indicating a change in the weather. Highs will still be average and mild, but we'll see partly cloudy skies. Winds will gust around 15 to 20 miles per hour. Saturday looks similar to Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We'll see partly cloudy skies and breezy winds at times gusting again 20 to 25 miles per hour

Sunday will be noticeably different with highs in the mid to upper 60s and cloudy skies. Rain looks to make a return by the second half of the day Sunday. Get outside Saturday if you want to be dry this weekend! Winds stick around becoming breezy to gusty in the afternoon.

Monday starts with some rain showers and again sees temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Bundle up for the beginning of next week as temperatures are well below normal. We'll see a chance for rain showers stay with us through Tuesday.

-- Emily

